Tom Bean holding second annual school supply drive

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The school year is right around the corner and for some parents and teachers, it can be a stressful and expensive time of year when thinking about school supplies, but the city of Tom Bean is hoping to help in that department.

Tom Bean is once again doing their back to school supply drive where they will donate the supplies collected to the Elementary school.

From papers to binders, calculators and crayons, the city of Tom Bean is collecting a broad variety of school supplies now until August 10th.

Last year the city was able to donate more than 1,000 items to be dispersed all throughout the elementary school.

This year Daniel Harrison, the Mayor of Tom Bean, says they are hoping to reach an even bigger donation.

“Last year we had a lot of success and I believe that it helped a lot of the kids and families within the community and it just felt important to us to continue the tradition, it gives me a lot of hope for the future,” Mayor Harrison said. “It gives me a lot of faith within our community and citizens and it shows that people have good hearts deep down that want to give back and help each other.”

You can find a full supply list here.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off your items at Tom Bean City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

Tom Bean’s first day of school is August 14th.

