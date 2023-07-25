Choctaw Casino hosts World Series of Poker Circuit

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The World Series of Poker Circuit has kicked off at the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant.

This is the Casino’s 12th year hosting and expect about 10 thousand people to attend.

There’s something for everyone with over 60 events, including Texas Hold’em and Omaha.

“We really like having WSOP here, we bring players from all over the world that might not even know we exist, and they’re coming here to get a chance to win a WSOP ring,” said Josh Burgess, Choctaw Casino Table Games Pit Supervisor.

Winners also qualify for the invitation-only Tournament of Champions during the 2024 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

The event will wrap up Monday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.