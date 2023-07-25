Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Choctaw Casino hosts World Series of Poker Circuit

Winners also qualify for the invitation-only Tournament of Champions during the 2024 World...
Winners also qualify for the invitation-only Tournament of Champions during the 2024 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The World Series of Poker Circuit has kicked off at the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant.

This is the Casino’s 12th year hosting and expect about 10 thousand people to attend.

There’s something for everyone with over 60 events, including Texas Hold’em and Omaha.

“We really like having WSOP here, we bring players from all over the world that might not even know we exist, and they’re coming here to get a chance to win a WSOP ring,” said Josh Burgess, Choctaw Casino Table Games Pit Supervisor.

Winners also qualify for the invitation-only Tournament of Champions during the 2024 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

The event will wrap up Monday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler claims the life of four people, DPS confirms.
Four dead in wreck involving 18-wheeler, DPS releases names
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a body was found under this bridge on Sunday morning.
Texas Rangers investigating suspicious death in Sherman
Body found under Sherman overpass
Annette Campbell
News 12 debuts new anchor Annette Campbell
A crash in Pontotoc County sent several children to the hospital Saturday night.
3 children hospitalized after Pontotoc County crash

Latest News

Drummond claims millions have been spent on legal battles with the tribes since Stitt took...
Okla. AG to represent state in tribal gaming compact lawsuit
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology is serving up something new with the Choctaw...
Choctaw Nation culinary associates have new opportunities
An in-custody death was reported at the Marshall County Jail Tuesday.
Inmate dies at Marshall County Jail
Local cops serve food at Texas Roadhouse to raise money for The Special Olympics
It’s time for the annual Tip-A-Cop event