Choctaw Nation culinary associates have new opportunities

Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology is serving up something new with the Choctaw...
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology is serving up something new with the Choctaw Nation.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology is serving up something new with the Choctaw Nation.

“This is a win-win for both of us,” said Heidi Grant, Choctaw Nation Executive Officer of Gaming and Hospitality.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Division of Commerce has teamed up with the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology.

“We developed the culinary program for our Choctaw associates, anybody that wants to come to work for us in the culinary field, we wanted to make sure that we had the adequate training for them,” Grant said.

Dr. Mike Nalley, Choctaw Nation Senior Director of Operations Training said they take a hybrid approach to learning.

“In our headquarters building, we have a kitchen called Roots, and it’s an employee cafeteria, but it’s a full-fledged kitchen and we actually do the training there and then we also use streaming and video recordings of the chefs from OSUIT,” Nalley said.

Associates can begin without any prior culinary experience and walk away with college credit towards a degree with OSUIT.

“I know we’re looking typically about a ten to twelve person class and we’re looking to fill positions in all of our different venues,” Nalley said.

With 22 casinos throughout the Choctaw Nation, there are over 40 food venues.

“This training also helps us from a consistency of quality and also meeting those expectations from the customer’s perspective,” Nalley added.

Nalley said this gives customers a full experience when at the casino, “while they’re gaming, they can go and eat at a great restaurant or dine out by the pool.”

A win for guests and casino employees.

