Colbert Police Chief is terminated by City Council

COLBERT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Monday evening, the Colbert City Council met behind closed doors in an executive session for nearly an hour to discuss the status of Police Chief David Petersen, and they made the decision to terminate him.

Some residents were pleased while others were not, and had questions.

Petersen had been Colbert Chief of Police since 2017. When he was hired, the city knew that he had been fired from Pushmataha County Sheriff’s office in October of 2016. Petersen also had an arrest record and embezzlement case that was later dropped. At that time, Petersen told News 12 that all of the incidents were a misunderstanding.

A few months after Petersen was hired as Colbert Police Chief, he was put back in the spotlight when a photo went viral of him flashing an obscene gesture with teen girls.

Some Colbert residents say they have felt uneasy with Colbert PD under Petersen’s authority.

Colbert resident, Andrea Pena, says she has over 9,000 dollars worth of tickets and has had multiple problems with Petersen. “Out of seven citations issued to me, five of them were from David Petersen with almost 9,000 dollars in traffic tickets, suspended license now and can’t get my driver’s license back until I come up with the full amount because they don’t offer community service or payment plan, not even a payment plan. They want 500 dollars down for a payment plan” Pena explains.

They even say that when they hold Petersen responsible for something, he retaliates.

“He wrote my daughter tickets and he changed the tickets after the fact that he impounded our car illegally. It cost me 250 dollars to get it out of the impound yard, they said there was no insurance, I got the receipts to show that it did have insurance. Then he changed it from speeding to reckless driving, he didn’t have the place to do that. That was according to the DA or whoever enhances the ticket, he didn’t, he changed it. Same citation number on all the citations is what he given her, he changed it to reckless driving, which is a charge” Pena says.

Pena says the city refused to put her on the agenda to speak, even in a public meeting, despite them continuously telling her she would have an opportunity to speak at the next meeting.

Colbert Mayor and City Council wouldn’t comment on Petersen’s termination during the meeting or afterwards. Citizens have an idea of who is next in line to be Police Chief.

