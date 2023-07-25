Texoma Local
Denison 6U softball team holds fundraiser for trip to Dixie World Series

The Denison 6U softball team held a car wash on Saturday to help raise money for their trip to Louisiana for the Dixie Softball World Series.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The fundraiser ran from 10 to 2, and the girls had a good time while raising some money for their trip.

The girls have been working hard all summer to get ready for the competition, and they’re heading to Louisiana at the end of July to try to bring home some glory to Denison.

If you’re interested in donating to help fund the trip, you can do so at the Boys and Girls Club in Denison.

