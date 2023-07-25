Durant man facing several charges after police pursuit
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man is facing several charges after allegedly running from officers while he was drunk.
Court documents show Jose Alejos, 21, was involved in an incident on US-69 and Freda Circle in Calera, in which he hit a truck in the highway median while eluding officers.
Alejos has been charged with:
- running a roadblock
- driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
- eluding
- leaving the scene of an accident
- driving with suspended license
- failure to carry insurance
Alejos faces several years in prison, if convicted.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.