Durant man facing several charges after police pursuit

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man is facing several charges after allegedly running from officers while he was drunk.

Court documents show Jose Alejos, 21, was involved in an incident on US-69 and Freda Circle in Calera, in which he hit a truck in the highway median while eluding officers.

Alejos has been charged with:

running a roadblock

driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

eluding

leaving the scene of an accident

driving with suspended license

failure to carry insurance

Alejos faces several years in prison, if convicted.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.