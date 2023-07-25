Heat Advisories Posted...

A Heat Advisory is in effect Wednesday, and it looks these will continue right into the weekend. Overall, vegetation has dried out since last week so relative humidity is coming down a bit; this means Heat Indexes are not as severe as last week. Thus, it’s a Heat Advisory condition instead of an Excessive Heat Warning. Nevertheless, residents need to pace themselves, stay hydrated, and take shade breaks in these somewhat oppressive conditions. Lows tonight mid to upper 70s, highs on Wednesday will range from 96 east to 104 west. Heat Indexes should be in the 103 degree to 108 degree range. Winds are expected to be from the south, much like today, at 15 to 20 mph.

An extensive upper-level high, typical of mid-summer, extends across the southern half of the United States, dominating the weather from California to the east coast. The feature will move very slowly to the east, leaving Texoma in a rather stagnant weather pattern. I expect no chance of rain, and just a few patches of high clouds from time to time. Maximum temperatures may rise a few degrees into the weekend as vegetation continues to dry out and the core of the high passes overhead.

There appears to be no appreciable chance of rain through early next week...it’s your textbook mid-summer drought. These droughts happen almost every summer in Texoma, and generally last a few weeks before late-summer winds shift and bring showery skies later in August. We can only wait and see on that!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.