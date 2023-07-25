High speed chase ends in fentanyl trafficking arrest

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A fentanyl trafficking arrest was the result of a high speed chase on Friday in Ardmore.

Court documents show Wallace Kemp, 40, is accused of speeding away from officers during a traffic stop on Friday.

Police said he led them on a high speed chase on city streets, where he blew through stop signs, and endangered others on the roads.

When police caught up to Kemp about 10 blocks away, they found more than five grams of fentanyl on him.

Kemp has been charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and endangering others while eluding or attempting to elude police officers.

If convicted, Kemp could face up to life in prison.

