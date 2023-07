SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are going to be serving up more than just justice come Thursday because Tip-A-Cop is back!

In support of the Special Olympics Texas, Sherman PD will be collecting donations at Texas Roadhouse on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Donations will support athletes in our community.

