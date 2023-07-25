Many new students coming to Sherman ISD

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman is seeing growth everywhere, including the schools.

Sherman ISD Superintendent, Dr. Tyson Bennett, said the district is seeing large enrollment rates for the upcoming school year. This has been a consistent trend for the past few years.

“We’re looking to serve about 8,000 kids this year, we’re going to move to 9,000 in five years, we’ll move to 11,000 in ten years,” Dr. Bennett said.

Dr. Bennett said each year the district projects growth rates for the following school year to plan out bonds and budgets to target areas of need.

The year’s budget focuses on added resources for students.

Dr. Bennett said the new budget is allowing 34 teachers, 50 other staff members and technology upgrades.

“As we grow with students, we grow with staff,” Dr. Bennett said.

Additional space is also needed to accommodate the added students and staff.

“We’re so appreciative to our community for passing our 2023 Bond program with eleven projects that are set to really examine, look at, and prepare for all the growth we see moving forward,” Dr. Bennett said.

The $540 million dollar bond includes five new campuses that will start opening around 2025, but preparations have already begun.

“We’ve been working with community members, students, staff, parents, working on the design process of some of the early projects,” Dr. Bennett said.

The district is starting with the elementary campuses.

“We had kids that would show up with architect plans,” Dr. Bennett said, “They would have on a piece of paper how they would design out the school.”

Students are helping create their dream schools where they will one day walk the halls knowing their ideas are part of the foundation.

While the students and staff will enjoy the new spaces, so will many generations of future bearcats.

