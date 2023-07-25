New programs approved to help the Grayson County Detention Center

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s office is looking to improve the county jail for inmates and staff.

The first line of business is to hire more people.

So, Tuesday morning commissioners approved an agenda item that will help with recruitment.

“The county is signing an agreement with RCI, which is a recruiting company. They have helped several other jails across the state of Texas to help recruit people to come and work at their jail facilities,” Grayson County Sheriff’s Office’s Captain Sarah Bigham explained.

The Grayson County Detention Center is short 23 staff members and with the newly approved recruitment program, they’re hoping to bring in more officers.

Hiring more staff means less burn out from officers who already work overtime.

“We’re hoping that this company will bring in applicants from outside of our area that maybe can relocate here. so that’ll be basically increasing our applicant pool a little bit larger,” Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey said.

The second program teaches life skills and drug and alcohol coping mechanisms to inmates.

“It’s every day for twelve weeks. So, they have to be willing to do the program. If they’re not, then they’ll be out and somebody else will come in that should be able to benefit from it,” Bigham stated.

The programs are paid for by sheriff commissary funds and money from the opioid lawsuit settlements.

The drug & alcohol program will start on July 31st and the recruiting program in set to start in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.