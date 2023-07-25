Texoma Local
Okla. AG to represent state in tribal gaming compact lawsuit

Drummond claims millions have been spent on legal battles with the tribes since Stitt took office, and he's trying to repair the damage Stitt's done to state-tribal relations.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced he will represent the state in a lawsuit on Governor Kevin Stitt’s tribal gaming compacts.

Drummond, calling out the governor in his ongoing dealings with the state’s tribes, saying that Gov. Stitt is free to interact how he wants towards the tribes, but he cannot violate Oklahoma law, according to a press release.

Gov. Stitt signed the gaming compacts months after he unsuccessfully fought against automatic renewal in 2020 of the Model Gaming Compact between the state and the tribes, the release adds.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the compacts were invalid, but Gov. Stitt submitted them to the federal government.

Drummond claims millions have been spent on legal battles with the tribes since Stitt took office, and he’s trying to repair the damage Stitt’s done to state-tribal relations.

