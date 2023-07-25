Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘That day is finally here’: Officer returns to duty 18 months after near-death experience

The Marion Police Department announced that Officer Breanna Toney was back in uniform Monday for the first time since Jan. 31, 2022. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A police officer in North Carolina has returned to work 18 months after a near-death experience.

The Marion Police Department announced that Officer Breanna Toney was back in uniform Monday for the first time since Jan. 31, 2022.

On that winter day, Toney was driving her patrol vehicle on NC-226 when another vehicle collided with hers, causing the patrol car to become engulfed in flames.

A bystander came to the rescue and pulled Toney from the fiery vehicle.

According to police, Toney was airlifted to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair several lower body injuries. She also had several broken ribs and other upper body injuries.

Community members later came together to hold a fundraiser for her as she recovered.

In a Facebook post Monday, the police department announced that Toney has returned to work.

“From day one, Breanna never lost sight of returning to full duty at the Marion Police Department. After months of physical therapy and rehabilitation, that day is finally here,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler claims the life of four people, DPS confirms.
Four dead in wreck involving 18-wheeler, DPS releases names
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a body was found under this bridge on Sunday morning.
Texas Rangers investigating suspicious death in Sherman
Body found under Sherman overpass
Annette Campbell
News 12 debuts new anchor Annette Campbell
A crash in Pontotoc County sent several children to the hospital Saturday night.
3 children hospitalized after Pontotoc County crash

Latest News

FILE - Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., is pictured on July 16, 2013....
Transgender patients sue the hospital that provided their records to Tennessee’s attorney general
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House...
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning...
Biden’s dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
Jose Alejos, 21, is facing several charges after allegedly running from officers while he was...
Durant man facing several charges after police pursuit
The Indianapolis Police Department welcomed a new therapy dog named Gus.
Officer Gus: Police department welcomes new therapy dog