TxDOT to hold public meeting presenting improvements to US-82
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is asking for public input on proposed improvements to US-82 in Lamar County.
According to a press release, the plan is to widen the highway from two to four lanes, from the Fannin County line to Loop 286, west of Paris.
If approved, four homes and 10 building would potentially need to be acquired and torn down for a new right of way.
The meeting is Tuesday night at Paris Junior College from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
A virtual option will be available here.
