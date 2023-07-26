Texoma Local
7-year-old boy receives recognition for heroic act of bravery

Dakota is credited with saving his brother, Riley, from drowning after the 3-year-old fell down...
Dakota is credited with saving his brother, Riley, from drowning after the 3-year-old fell down a 100-foot cliff into a freezing creek at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada boy, who jumped into action after his little brother fell off of a cliff in late February, is being honored for his bravery.

The Chickasaw Nation presented a plaque to 7-year-old Dakota Duke, saying that when faced with danger, he didn’t hesitate to act.

“Dakota was recognized for his outstanding bravery and warrior mindset,” Lighthorse Assistant Chief Terrance Bush said. “When faced with fear and danger, Dakota chose not to run, but instead, act. Dakota chose to sacrifice himself to save his little brother and did not fear any injury he may have incurred as a result. That is a true warrior.”

Dakota is credited with saving his brother, Riley, from drowning after the 3-year-old fell down a 100-foot cliff into a freezing creek at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur. The family was on a hiking trip at the time.

Both boys were hospitalized after the incident. Riley was admitted to intensive care. He is recovering at home now.

“Dakota put his little brother’s life ahead of his own,” Bush said. “As a police officer, I cannot help but want to recognize that mindset in Dakota. For him to have that maturity level and mindset at such a young age says a lot about who he is as a person and the lengths he will go to protect his family.”

