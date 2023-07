ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects from a burglary Sunday.

According to a social media post, two suspects stole over $3,000 worth of tools from Charles Evans Elementary School.

If you have any information, or recognize these suspects, contact Sergeant Jake Glazener at (580) 223-1212.

