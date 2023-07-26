Texoma Local
Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70

Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz attends a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in...
Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz attends a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Rocky Wirtz, who won three Stanley Cup titles as owner of the Chicago Blackhawks and presided over the team during one of the NHL’s biggest scandals, has died. He was 70.

The Blackhawks said in a release that Wirtz died on Tuesday, and it said it was a “sudden passing.” But no further details were provided.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a release that the league was “deeply saddened” by Wirtz’s death.

“Devoted to family and the Chicago Blackhawks, Rocky was a native son of Chicago and an accomplished businessman,” Bettman said. “Rocky took over control of the Blackhawks in 2007 and almost immediately restored the passion and following of this storied, Original Six franchise.”

Rocky Wirtz was 2 years old when his grandfather, Arthur Wirtz, purchased the Blackhawks in 1954. Rocky Wirtz took over the team after his father, William, died in September 2007.

William Wirtz was nicknamed “Dollar Bill” for his frugality when it came to acquiring the services of the game’s best players. And the team struggled while playing in front of small crowds in its early years at the United Center, making only one playoff appearance from 1998-2008.

Everything changed when Rocky Wirtz became the team chairman. He helped re-establish the franchise’s connection to some of its best players from the past. He put the team’s games back on local TV, and fans returned to the United Center during a lengthy sellout streak that ended in 2021.

With Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane leading the way on the ice, the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

