Durant man sentenced to prison for 2022 Kiotee Club shooting

Derek Robinson, 22, is headed to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in a Denison...
Derek Robinson, 22, is headed to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in a Denison bar parking lot last summer.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Durant man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in a Denison bar parking lot last summer.

According to a press release, Derek Robinson, 22, was sentenced Tuesday to 14 years for aggravated assault and deadly conduct. He will also have to pay $50,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say a fight broke out in the Kiotee Club parking lot in June 2022, and Robinson jumped, and pulled out a gun. When people tried to take it away, he fired the gun, hitting a man in the stomach and leg.

Robinson will have to serve at least seven years before he is eligible for parole, and has been ordered to attend a lock-down drug treatment facility when he’s released from prison, according to the release.

