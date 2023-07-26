Texoma Local
Filming begins for Sherman based film, “The Short Game”

Action! Filming for the Sherman-based movie, “The Short Game”, has beg
By Erin Pellet
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Action! Filming for the Sherman-based movie, “The Short Game”, has begun.

On Wednesday, the Legacy Ridge Country Club in Bonham turned its golf course into a movie set.

“The Short Game” is a truly local story about the reconciliation of two brothers from Sherman. One is aiming to land a golf scholarship, and the other is autistic. Along the way, they learn they’re better together.

Executive Director, Dan Hegel, said the film is full of great lessons on family, friends and faith.

“Everyone has a story to tell and the more we learn about each other’s struggles in life, I think the better for everyone,” Hegel said.

While filming is ahead of schedule, it was delayed one week because of the SAG AFRTRA strike. Hollywood actors and writers are asking for better pay and protection from streaming and artificial intelligence.

The strike is ongoing, but Co-Executive Producer, Joren Christensen, said production was able to start because of a Screen Actors Guild exemption.

“We got our exemption based upon the fact that we’re in independent film and that we did not yet have distribution,” Christensen said.

Filming will take a total of 21 days. When production wraps at the golf course, crews will move to different locations around Sherman.

No decision on when or where the film have its premiere, but Texomas are encouraged to be on the lookout for “The Short Game” movie.

