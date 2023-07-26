Heat Holds Steady Thu-Fri, BUT...

Conditions will continue on Thursday-Friday as they have for the past several days, we’ll have mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 70s and southerly winds about 10 to 15 mph. Daytime temperatures will hover near 100 degrees. Thursday features a Heat Advisory once again as feels like temperatures will be near 105 degrees in the afternoon. Expect another day of rather windy conditions as breezes blow from the south at 15 to 25 mph.

Temperatures will gradually increase as an upper high and its heat core move closer by the weekend. Another factor in a hotter weekend forecast is the drying of vegetation and soils. These two factors combine for the hottest weather of the year by Sunday or Monday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.