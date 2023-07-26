Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Heat Holds Steady Thu-Fri, BUT...

The hottest weather of the year arrives by late this weekend
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conditions will continue on Thursday-Friday as they have for the past several days, we’ll have mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 70s and southerly winds about 10 to 15 mph. Daytime temperatures will hover near 100 degrees. Thursday features a Heat Advisory once again as feels like temperatures will be near 105 degrees in the afternoon. Expect another day of rather windy conditions as breezes blow from the south at 15 to 25 mph.

Temperatures will gradually increase as an upper high and its heat core move closer by the weekend. Another factor in a hotter weekend forecast is the drying of vegetation and soils. These two factors combine for the hottest weather of the year by Sunday or Monday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a body was found under this bridge on Sunday morning.
Police identify Sherman murder victim
A two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler claims the life of four people, DPS confirms.
Four dead in wreck involving 18-wheeler, DPS releases names
Colbert fires police chief
Jose Alejos, 21, is facing several charges after allegedly running from officers while he was...
Durant man facing several charges after police pursuit
Police are looking for Amy Lea Sinnwell, whose vehicle was last seen in Paris on Monday night.
Missing Keller woman found safe in Fort Worth

Latest News

Overnight Weather: July 26-27, 2023
Full Morning Weather 7/26/2023
Overnight Weather: July 25-26, 2023
Full Morning Weather 7/25/2023