High speed, multi-county chase ends in arrest

TEXAS (KXII) - Collinsville Police arrested the driver that led them on a lengthy, high speed pursuit early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said George Ferre-Torres, 35, was taken into custody in rural Cooke County.

The pursuit lasted 45 miles, starting in Denton County, before goin into Grayson and Cookie Counties.

Collinsville Police said Ferre-Torres was armed, driving a stolen motorcycle and carrying drugs, including heroin and fentanyl.

Ferre-Torres is now in the Denton County Jail.

