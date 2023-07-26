Texoma Local
High speed, multi-county chase ends in arrest

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TEXAS (KXII) - Collinsville Police arrested the driver that led them on a lengthy, high speed pursuit early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said George Ferre-Torres, 35, was taken into custody in rural Cooke County.

The pursuit lasted 45 miles, starting in Denton County, before goin into Grayson and Cookie Counties.

Collinsville Police said Ferre-Torres was armed, driving a stolen motorcycle and carrying drugs, including heroin and fentanyl.

Ferre-Torres is now in the Denton County Jail.

