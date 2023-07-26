Kueckelhan Ranch Rodeo returns this weekend
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The 2023 Kueckelhan Ranch Rodeo returns Thursday for three nights of entertainment.
The show starts at 8 p.m. nightly Thursday through Saturday at the Kueckelhan Ranch.
The event will have rodeo events, bullfighters, music, and a mutton bustin’!
Tickets will be available at one of their designated locations or at the gate on the night you attend the show.
