Missing DFW woman’s vehicle tagged in Paris

Anyone with information on Sinnwell's disappearance is asked to speak to the Keller Police Department at (817)743-4500.
Anyone with information on Sinnwell's disappearance is asked to speak to the Keller Police Department at (817)743-4500.(Paris Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Law enforcement is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman whose vehicle was picked up in Paris, Texas, earlier this week.

Police said Tuesday that Amy Lea Sinnwell, 41, was reported missing by the Keller Police Department, last seen on Saturday.

Newsweek reports she was headed to a Target store in North Richland Hills when she disappeared.

Paris Police said her vehicle hit Flock cameras in Paris several times, the last being Monday just before 10 p.m.

Sinnwell Poster
Sinnwell Poster(Paris Police Dept.)

Sinnwell is 5′4″, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

She is believed to be driving a late model silver Ford Expedition with Texas plates KWT-0453.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Paris Police or 911.

