Missing Keller woman’s vehicle last seen in Paris

Police are looking for Amy Lea Sinnwell, whose vehicle was last seen in Paris on Monday night.
Police are looking for Amy Lea Sinnwell, whose vehicle was last seen in Paris on Monday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are asking for help locating a Keller woman who went missing over the weekend.

According to a missing persons report, Amy Lea Sinnwell, 41, was last seen from her Ring doorbell camera at her home on Saturday. Sinnwell’s vehicle was seen on Flock cameras in Paris several times, the last time being Monday around 9:54 p.m.

Sinnwell is said to be 5′4″, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue Utah shirt, with light color jean shorts and black sandals. She was driving a silver 2017 Ford Expedition with Texas license plate KWT-0453.

Contact the Keller Police Department or the Paris Police Department if you have any information.

*** MISSING PERSON *** Amy Lea Sinnwell was last seen on her Ring camera at 2:35pm on Saturday July 22, 2023. Amy was...

Posted by Put Me First on Monday, July 24, 2023

