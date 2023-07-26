Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne, 59, dead inside their car Tuesday. (Source: WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – The bodies of a mother and daughter pair were found in the Green River in Kentucky, according to the Webster County coroner.

Officials said 80-year-old Bonnie Mayes and 59-year-old Reginia Payne went on a trip to Owensboro but never returned.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found the mother and daughter dead inside their car Tuesday.

Before that, they had last been seen at a Sonic Drive-In just before midnight on Friday.

According to authorities, Payne’s phone pinged in Webster County just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

An investigation into cellphone data led first responders to the Onton area in Kentucky, where they used sonar images to find their vehicle.

Sources said their car was found north of a boat ramp in Onton and was pulled from the river shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

No foul play is suspected in their deaths, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a body was found under this bridge on Sunday morning.
Police identify Sherman murder victim
A two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler claims the life of four people, DPS confirms.
Four dead in wreck involving 18-wheeler, DPS releases names
Colbert fires police chief
Jose Alejos, 21, is facing several charges after allegedly running from officers while he was...
Durant man facing several charges after police pursuit
Wallace Kemp, 40, was charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and endangering...
High speed chase ends in fentanyl trafficking arrest

Latest News

This Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, photo shows a Social Security card in Tigard, Ore. (AP...
Biden chooses former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration
Police are looking for Amy Lea Sinnwell, whose vehicle was last seen in Paris on Monday night.
Missing Keller woman’s vehicle last seen in Paris
CNN Exclusive: Video of crane collapse, fire
LNL: Hunter Biden plea deal on tax charges falls through after judge expresses concern about agreement
FILE - The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border,...
LIVE: Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs