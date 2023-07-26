ODOT wants your thoughts on Roosevelt Bridge repairs

Kingston, Okla. (KXII) - The Roosevelt Bridge on Highway 70 has stood over Lake Texoma since 1942, but has recently been associated with some issues like structural damage and accidents due to it’s narrow roadways. On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation asked the public what they thought should be done with the bridge.

Some residents said that due to the increasing growth in the area, they believe that the community has outgrown the bridge. Others say that the bridge is already damaged, and that traffic is only going to increase.

After Tuesday’s meeting, one thing was clear: there is demand for a better bridge.

Whether they will repair the current bridge or build a new one entirely is a decision that will come later.

Oklahoma Senator Jerry Alvord said that a new bridge would be expensive, but that the safety of the public is the most important thing to consider.

“Replacing it and doing away with it completely is probably the most logical and the most affordable,” Alvord said.

Alvord also said that he’s focused on the long-term cost of any potential solutions.

“If we continue to keep this old bridge in place, there will be a maintenance cost for a very long time that will do nothing but increase,” Alvord said.

Kay Jackson is a local who lives near Kingston and drives across the bridge frequently, and she said that her favorite proposal was one that would keep traffic moving while they worked on a new bridge.

“We get a new four lane bridge, but we don’t take the old bridge down or make any decisions with it,” Jackson said. “We can continue to use it while they’re building the new bridge, and that keeps us from having to go 40 miles or more around in a detour.”

To consider the project a success when all is said and done, Senator Alvord said there’s 3 things to look for.

“Success would be something that we can afford and that’s going to give us safety and longevity for many generations to come,” Alvord said.

You can find details of the project here and tell ODOT what you think is the best option here or by sending an email to environment@odot.org.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.