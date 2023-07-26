Oklahoma agencies catching more child pornography possessors

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - More than 1400 people were arrested across the country last year for having child pornography, according to federal data.

But with 26 arrests last year, at .3 percent higher than the national average, data shows Oklahoma offenders are committing this crime slightly more often than criminals across the country.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said this crime often crosses state lines since it occurs online.

“Children are obviously the most vulnerable group that we protect,” Henry said.

Local agencies like APD and the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

“It allows us to get trained to be able to complete those investigations in a more timely manner and we don’t have to rely so much on those federal resources,” Henry said.

On Friday, the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with nearly 800 videos of child sexual abuse.

“We had a warrant to look into the devices and when we did, we noticed there was an aggravated amount of child exploitation,” Mullett said. “That includes child pornography. Mr. Jackson stated he’d downloaded and been watching it for a while.”

The Justice Department says child pornography creates a permanent record of a child’s sexual abuse, and it’s painful for the victim to know that those images are out there forever.

“Children need to understand that they need to stay within their realm of friends,” Henry said. “They don’t need to be talking to strangers, they obviously don’t need to be talking to anyone that’s older than them that they don’t know on the internet.”

Project Safe Childhood recommends teaching kids to avoid sharing photos and videos with people they don’t know, and watch for potential signs of abuse.

“Insecurities, maybe not listening like they’re supposed to, being agitated, not sleeping,” Mullett said. “Not hungry, just things that are out of the ordinary that a family member might catch on, find out somethings going on. And if they see these things, pay close attention.”

Mullett said these signs don’t always mean a child is being exploited, but it can mean something is bothering your child, and they may need your help to deal with it.

“A lot of the things that we’re able to get convicted on come from the community, whether it’s a family member or it’s an acquaintance or just a friend,” Henry said. “If they report those crimes, that’s where we get a lot of those tips.”

Henry said during the ICAC task force’s 25 years of investigating, around 90 thousand people have been arrested around the country.

