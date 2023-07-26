Texoma Local
Police offer reward for information about Sherman murder

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Sherman Police asking for your help tonight.

This comes after officers released the name of the murder victim found under the Grand Avenue overpass over the weekend.

Sherman Police and the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the murder of Nikkoli Van Nortwick.

The 22-year-old Sherman man was found dead under the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park before dawn on Sunday.

Police say Van Nortwick was fatally shot.

The Texas Rangers Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety are also assisting in the case.

“That’s pretty common on very serious crimes,” said Sherman Sgt. Brett Mullen, “a whole different set of eyes, different resources that can be used during the investigation, so it is common practice for murders and major investigations for them to assist.”

Another body was found in the same area on Friday but police have ruled that death a suicide.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Sherman Police at (903) 892-7341.

