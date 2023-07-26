Texoma Local
Sherman boxing gym trains “military-style”

The Camp is more than a place to box, the training is shaping the kids in the ring and out of it.
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Camp is more than a place to box, the training is shaping the kids in the ring and out of it.

Andre Luper is the owner and head coach of this boxing gym. As a veteran, he is big on discipline and trains the kids “military style.”

Luper took up boxing at the young age of 11. He says growing up, he was bullied, and as a result started the gym and anti-bullying classes.

Many of the kids say they train hard, and some of them are seeing results. Luper says they have “four golden glove titles, five championship belts, and a national junior Olympic finalist.”

Brandon Salado was a National Junior Olympic Finalist, and got silver. Though he didn’t win, he says he didn’t necessarily lose either because he still got out there.

Luper gets help from other Certified USA boxing coaches like himself to train the kids five to six days out of the week.

Luper says he is big on giving back and being active in the community and is doing so with his gym. “We go out, and we go to local churches, and we go to local nursing homes, and we put on demonstrations” he says.

Luper says his biggest goal is to help shift the mindset of individuals who need guidance to succeed.

Many of the kids say the training is intense and that they are working tirelessly, especially with an upcoming tournament in August.

