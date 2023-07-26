Texas man arrested for drug trafficking in Oklahoma

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was arrested in Carter County for trafficking illegal drugs.

Court documents show Aroldo Aguilar, 55, was found with 450 grams of cocaine in his possession and charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.

Aroldo faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine between $100,000 and $500,000, if convicted.

