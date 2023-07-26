Texoma Local
Texas man arrested for drug trafficking in Oklahoma

Aroldo Aguilar, 55, was arrested for having more than 450 grams of cocaine in his possession.
Aroldo Aguilar, 55, was arrested for having more than 450 grams of cocaine in his possession.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was arrested in Carter County for trafficking illegal drugs.

Court documents show Aroldo Aguilar, 55, was found with 450 grams of cocaine in his possession and charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.

Aroldo faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine between $100,000 and $500,000, if convicted.

