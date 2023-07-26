Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Woman appears to have huffed cans of air in car before explosion blew out windows, police say

Police in Massachusetts said a woman appeared to have been huffing cans of air before lighting...
Police in Massachusetts said a woman appeared to have been huffing cans of air before lighting a cigarette, which led to an explosion in her car on July 22.(Sturbridge Police Department)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WFSB/Gray News) - A woman survived an explosion in her vehicle over the weekend, according to police.

Police in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, said they responded to a call about a vehicle explosion on Charlton Road around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found a car with all the glass blown out and all four doors open but still attached.

Firefighters reported that they found a woman with minor injuries, whom they treated at the scene. She refused to be taken to a hospital.

Though the woman wasn’t identified, her vehicle had Connecticut plates.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Wednesday, but police said it was suspected that the woman may have been in the car with the windows closed huffing cans of compressed air. She then attempted to light a cigarette.

Police cited the American Addiction Centers in their news release.

“Huffing is a type of substance abuse that involves inhaling fumes from household substances in order to experience a high,” they cited.

“Often times these fumes are highly flammable,” said Chief John Grasso of Sturbridge Fire Department. “The buildup of these fumes inside the car followed by the attempt to light the cigarette appears to have caused an explosion resulting in the injuries to the female and the damage to the vehicle and surrounding vehicles.”

The Sturbridge Police Department responded to the scene and helped the owners of other vehicles that were damaged from the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a body was found under this bridge on Sunday morning.
Police identify Sherman murder victim
A two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler claims the life of four people, DPS confirms.
Four dead in wreck involving 18-wheeler, DPS releases names
Colbert fires police chief
Jose Alejos, 21, is facing several charges after allegedly running from officers while he was...
Durant man facing several charges after police pursuit
Wallace Kemp, 40, was charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and endangering...
High speed chase ends in fentanyl trafficking arrest

Latest News

This Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, photo shows a Social Security card in Tigard, Ore. (AP...
Biden chooses former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration
Police are looking for Amy Lea Sinnwell, whose vehicle was last seen in Paris on Monday night.
Missing Keller woman’s vehicle last seen in Paris
CNN Exclusive: Video of crane collapse, fire
LNL: Hunter Biden plea deal on tax charges falls through after judge expresses concern about agreement
FILE - The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border,...
LIVE: Whistleblower tells Congress the US is concealing ‘multi-decade’ program that captures UFOs