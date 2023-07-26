Woman arrested, allegedly threatens two with knife

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting two people with a knife.

Sherman Police said officers responded to a call of an assault at an apartment in the 200 block of Archer Drive.

Officers learned the suspect, Amber Benedict, threatened two people with a knife. Officers said during the fight, Benedict reportedly hit one of the victims with the knife in the face and chest.

Benedict was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

