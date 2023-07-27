Ada man dies in car crash near Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was the victim of a fatal crash in Pottawatomie County Wednesday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that Bobby Magar, 69, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash just south of Tecumseh, Oklahoma.

According to OHP’s report on the crash, Magar’s car was traveling southbound on US-177 when it crossed the center of the road before striking a tractor trailer that was being driven northbound by William Stewart.

Stewart and his passenger were uninjured in the crash, while Magar’s passenger, Houston Wells, 48, of Ada, was transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Shawnee, Oklahoma to be treated for injuries.

