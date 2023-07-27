Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ada man dies in car crash near Tecumseh

An Ada man was the victim of a fatal crash in Pottawatomie County Wednesday afternoon.
An Ada man was the victim of a fatal crash in Pottawatomie County Wednesday afternoon.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was the victim of a fatal crash in Pottawatomie County Wednesday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that Bobby Magar, 69, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash just south of Tecumseh, Oklahoma.

According to OHP’s report on the crash, Magar’s car was traveling southbound on US-177 when it crossed the center of the road before striking a tractor trailer that was being driven northbound by William Stewart.

Stewart and his passenger were uninjured in the crash, while Magar’s passenger, Houston Wells, 48, of Ada, was transported to St. Anthony Hospital in Shawnee, Oklahoma to be treated for injuries.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a body was found under this bridge on Sunday morning.
Police identify Sherman murder victim
Police are looking for Amy Lea Sinnwell, whose vehicle was last seen in Paris on Monday night.
Missing Keller woman found safe in Fort Worth
A two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler claims the life of four people, DPS confirms.
Four dead in wreck involving 18-wheeler, DPS releases names
Jose Alejos, 21, is facing several charges after allegedly running from officers while he was...
Durant man facing several charges after police pursuit
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show

Latest News

Murray State College partners with Air Evac Lifeteam
Murray State College partners with Air Evac Lifeteam
Murray State College partners with Air Evac Lifeteam
Murray State College partners with Air Evac Lifeteam
The movie will feature a Bonham golf course and various Sherman locations.
Filming begins for Sherman based film, “The Short Game”
The movie will feature a Bonham golf course and various Sherman locations.
Filming begins for Sherman based film, “The Short Game”