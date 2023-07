CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is in jail, accused of setting two grassfires.

According to court documents, Dion Dodd, 40, allegedly set fires in two separate locations in Gene Autry on July 18 and July 25.

Dodd has been charged with two counts of third degree arson.

Dodd faces at least four years in prison, if convicted.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.