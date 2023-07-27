Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ardmore Police make 215 lb. marijuana bust

The Criminal Interdiction Unit of the Ardmore Police Department made a traffic stop leading to...
The Criminal Interdiction Unit of the Ardmore Police Department made a traffic stop leading to getting 215 lbs. off the streets.(Ardmore Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A traffic stop in Ardmore led to a major marijuana bust in Carter County.

According to a social media post, 215 pounds of illegal marijuana is off the streets after a traffic stop on I-35.

Ardmore Police said its Criminal Interdiction Unit made the stop. Police said the marijuana was being illegally trafficked on the black market.

215 lbs of illegally trafficked black market marijuana were taken off the streets in a recent traffic stop conducted by our Criminal Interdiction Unit.

Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Amy Lea Sinnwell, whose vehicle was last seen in Paris on Monday night.
Missing Keller woman found safe in Fort Worth
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a body was found under this bridge on Sunday morning.
Police identify Sherman murder victim
Aroldo Aguilar, 55, was arrested for having more than 450 grams of cocaine in his possession.
Texas man arrested for drug trafficking in Oklahoma
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Amber Benedict was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting two people with a knife.
Woman arrested, allegedly threatens two with knife

Latest News

Exciting news for former East Central University students who did not complete their degrees.
Former ECU students offered scholarship to return to school
Dion Dodd, 40, is in jail, accused of setting two grassfires in Gene Autry.
Ardmore man allegedly sets two fires, charged with arson
Governor Greg Abbott funds Operation Lone Star to enhance border protection
Texomans among 50 Okla. National Guardsmen deploying to US border
Katherine Dupuis, 44, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possession and tampering with...
Sherman woman arrested for drugs, tampering with evidence