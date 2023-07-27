Ardmore Police make 215 lb. marijuana bust
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A traffic stop in Ardmore led to a major marijuana bust in Carter County.
According to a social media post, 215 pounds of illegal marijuana is off the streets after a traffic stop on I-35.
Ardmore Police said its Criminal Interdiction Unit made the stop. Police said the marijuana was being illegally trafficked on the black market.
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.