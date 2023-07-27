Ardmore Police make 215 lb. marijuana bust

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A traffic stop in Ardmore led to a major marijuana bust in Carter County.

According to a social media post, 215 pounds of illegal marijuana is off the streets after a traffic stop on I-35.

Ardmore Police said its Criminal Interdiction Unit made the stop. Police said the marijuana was being illegally trafficked on the black market.

215 lbs of illegally trafficked black market marijuana were taken off the streets in a recent traffic stop conducted by our Criminal Interdiction Unit. Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.