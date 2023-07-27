Texoma Local
BNSF withdraws applications to rezone and annex property in Gunter

On Wednesday, residents packed the Gunter Highschool to find out if the proposed BNSF Logistic Center would get green light from Gunter’s City Council and Plann
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, residents packed the Gunter Highschool to find out if the proposed BNSF Logistic Center would get green light from Gunter’s City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission, but instead, heard the announcement.

BNSF Representatives were not at the meeting, Jeanelle Davis, BNSF’s executive director of public affairs said, “based on the feedback [they] have received from the community and city staff, BNSF has decided to take time to further consider how [they] will orient and construct this facility.”

Davis says that BNSF “appreciate[s] the City of Gunter for their continued efforts to work with [the] company, and look forward to further developing this site in a way that is mutually beneficial to the community, city, and [their] customers.”

After the announcement was made at the meeting, residents took their turn at the podium to voice their opposition on the logistic center.

During recess, Gunter Mayor, Karen Souther, said that BNSF still technically owns the land.

Although most of the community got what they wanted, they still voiced concerns on how the Council has handled the entire situation.

The City Council voted “no” to discuss, consider, and take action on the First Amendment to Development Agreement between BNSF Development Co., LLC, BNSF Railway Company, and the City of Gunter, Texas, dated May 18, 2023.

