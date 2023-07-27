Denison’s sister cities exchange students visit T.V Munson’s house

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Five students from Cognac, France and five students from Denison spent four weeks together, taking turns living with each other’s families, and now all of the students are here at the home of Denison’s T.V Munson, the man who inspired it all.

Denison’s sister cities student exchange program has been bringing cultures together since 1992.

“And it’s to celebrate our sister cities official connection between Denison and Cognac, France for the history of T.V Munson,” Denison Tourism Manager, Rachel Reinert said.

In the 1800′s Munson found a way to grow wine grapes despite a virus that killed most of Europe’s grapevines.

Because of TV Munson, all French wines have Denison roots, and these students learned all about that and more.

“They also get to learn a lot about the history of Denison in which some of them didn’t know, which is really cool,” Reinert continued.

Over the course of a month the students embraced one another’s cultures.

“Seeing how a different culture and family lives because my family dynamic is completely different than how her family dynamic was, and just seeing that was crazy,” Exchange student Piper Thomas shared.

Experiences were made, and many lessons were learned.

“I really matured as a person, and I can already tell the differences that it’s made for me,” Thomas expressed.

The exchange has blended two worlds together, creating a bond like no other.

