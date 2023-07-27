Texoma Local
End of summer reading party in Sherman this weekend

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Families are invited this weekend to celebrate the Sherman Public Library’s End of Summer Reading Party.

According to a press release, the event will be held at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event features a giant Candyland game, where families can journey through different Candyland locations and meet game characters along the way. At the end, the kids can get their photo taken and take home a treat bag.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the library at (903) 892-7240.

