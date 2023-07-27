Former ECU students offered scholarship to return to school

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Exciting news for former East Central University students who did not complete their degrees. The university is offering a $1,000 scholarship to motivate those people to reenroll and finish their studies.

According to the university, the scholarship is open to all former ECU students, no matter how long they have been away from the school.

To be eligible for the one-time scholarship, applicants must:

reside in the state of Oklahoma

be eligible to rejoin ECU without any academic or administrative restrictions

have not attended ECU within the past six months

enroll as a full-time undergraduate or graduate student

Applicants can apply here or call the university directly at (580) 559-5628.

