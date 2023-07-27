Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Former ECU students offered scholarship to return to school

Exciting news for former East Central University students who did not complete their degrees.
Exciting news for former East Central University students who did not complete their degrees.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Exciting news for former East Central University students who did not complete their degrees. The university is offering a $1,000 scholarship to motivate those people to reenroll and finish their studies.

According to the university, the scholarship is open to all former ECU students, no matter how long they have been away from the school.

To be eligible for the one-time scholarship, applicants must:

  • reside in the state of Oklahoma
  • be eligible to rejoin ECU without any academic or administrative restrictions
  • have not attended ECU within the past six months
  • enroll as a full-time undergraduate or graduate student

Applicants can apply here or call the university directly at (580) 559-5628.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Amy Lea Sinnwell, whose vehicle was last seen in Paris on Monday night.
Missing Keller woman found safe in Fort Worth
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a body was found under this bridge on Sunday morning.
Police identify Sherman murder victim
Aroldo Aguilar, 55, was arrested for having more than 450 grams of cocaine in his possession.
Texas man arrested for drug trafficking in Oklahoma
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Amber Benedict was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting two people with a knife.
Woman arrested, allegedly threatens two with knife

Latest News

Dion Dodd, 40, is in jail, accused of setting two grassfires in Gene Autry.
Ardmore man allegedly sets two fires, charged with arson
The Criminal Interdiction Unit of the Ardmore Police Department made a traffic stop leading to...
Ardmore Police make 215 lb. marijuana bust
Governor Greg Abbott funds Operation Lone Star to enhance border protection
Texomans among 50 Okla. National Guardsmen deploying to US border
Katherine Dupuis, 44, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possession and tampering with...
Sherman woman arrested for drugs, tampering with evidence