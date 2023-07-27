Get Used to Triple Digit Heat

Not much is changing in Texoma. No rain in the forecast and high temperatures hovering right around the century mark yet again. Highs will stay near 100 degrees going into the weekend and then they’ll go even higher as the heat dome moves closer to Texoma starting Monday.

The strongest portion of this high pressure ridge will continue to drift southward towards the start of next week, leading to the peak of this heat wave. Temperatures should easily run 102-110 in most spots. Continue to stay safe & cool!

Models are showing a break in the heat dome by next Thursday and Friday. It’s still a little too far out, but as far as relief, our best chances are a full week away. Until then, it will remain hot. Late July and early August are historically the hottest times of the year. It’s not much consolation, so stay safe and cool out there Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.