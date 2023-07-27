Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Howe mayor files formal complaints against city officials

Howe mayor, Karla Mcdonald is accusing some city officials of misconduct.
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - “Fesh broom is the best remedy for a dirty floor, and that’s what she promised the people she’d do,” said Attorney Micah Belden.

Howe mayor, Karla Mcdonald is accusing some city officials of misconduct.

“She and others have made formal complaints that have to be investigated by her, the city council, and any other appropriate city employee,” Belden continued.

This comes after McDonald recently made claims that she was detained by howe police under false pretenses and was allegedly told she was under investigation.

I just spoke to the mayor’s attorney Micah Belden, and he says McDonald isn’t backing down.

She intends to do exactly what she came into office to do, serve the citizens of Howe.

“She’s not under any investigation. They’re making up that she’s under a criminal investigation. and we believe it’s just a tactic to prevent them from being investigated,” he expressed.

Her attorney claims the investigation is a hoax and a failed attempt to intimidate the new mayor.

“The mayor is committed to moving forward on cleaning up the town to the extent it needs to be clean,” Belden shared.

Belden says the mayor doesn’t want a witch hunt, and everyone accused is entitled to due process.

“We want everything to be as transparent as process without invading anybody’s rights,” he continued.

But McDonald says there are issues that must be addressed.

“There’s major concerns from the records that it’s been used for a backup city fund and has affected howe’s audit score from the comptroller,” he said.

Belden says this is the first step in assuring that the city of Howe thrives.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a body was found under this bridge on Sunday morning.
Police identify Sherman murder victim
Police are looking for Amy Lea Sinnwell, whose vehicle was last seen in Paris on Monday night.
Missing Keller woman found safe in Fort Worth
Aroldo Aguilar, 55, was arrested for having more than 450 grams of cocaine in his possession.
Texas man arrested for drug trafficking in Oklahoma
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Amber Benedict was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting two people with a knife.
Woman arrested, allegedly threatens two with knife

Latest News

Howe mayor, Karla Mcdonald is accusing some city officials of misconduct.
Howe mayor files formal complaints against city officials
Wednesday, residents packed the Gunter Highschool to find out if the proposed BNSF Logistic...
BNSF withdraws applications to rezone and annex property in Gunter
On Wednesday, residents packed the Gunter Highschool to find out if the proposed BNSF Logistic...
bnsf
Chris Romain and Split Window Studios just couldn’t contain their excitement to open their...
New podcast studio open in downtown Denison