Howe mayor files formal complaints against city officials

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - “Fesh broom is the best remedy for a dirty floor, and that’s what she promised the people she’d do,” said Attorney Micah Belden.

Howe mayor, Karla Mcdonald is accusing some city officials of misconduct.

“She and others have made formal complaints that have to be investigated by her, the city council, and any other appropriate city employee,” Belden continued.

This comes after McDonald recently made claims that she was detained by howe police under false pretenses and was allegedly told she was under investigation.

I just spoke to the mayor’s attorney Micah Belden, and he says McDonald isn’t backing down.

She intends to do exactly what she came into office to do, serve the citizens of Howe.

“She’s not under any investigation. They’re making up that she’s under a criminal investigation. and we believe it’s just a tactic to prevent them from being investigated,” he expressed.

Her attorney claims the investigation is a hoax and a failed attempt to intimidate the new mayor.

“The mayor is committed to moving forward on cleaning up the town to the extent it needs to be clean,” Belden shared.

Belden says the mayor doesn’t want a witch hunt, and everyone accused is entitled to due process.

“We want everything to be as transparent as process without invading anybody’s rights,” he continued.

But McDonald says there are issues that must be addressed.

“There’s major concerns from the records that it’s been used for a backup city fund and has affected howe’s audit score from the comptroller,” he said.

Belden says this is the first step in assuring that the city of Howe thrives.

