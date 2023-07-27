Texoma Local
Mercy hospital in Ada improves healthcare with million dollar USDA grant

Mercy hospital in Ada improves healthcare with million dollar USDA grant
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Several Texoma healthcare providers are receiving grants from the USDA to improve quality of healthcare in rural areas. This week, Mercy Hospital in Ada is approved to receive a million dollar grant from the USDA and they are planning to use the funds to upgrade equipment around the hospital.

Vice President of operations Scott Tulane says the grant has already helped upgrade their CT scan equipment, “One of the things that we looked at was we replaced the cat scan that we had that was about 20 years old, and so we went ahead and upgraded that and got that replaced and that offers better imaging technology to the community so in the treatment of stroke and the treatment of cardiac we are able to do more things with CT scan than we could before.”

Mercy Ada says there are more upgrades coming, such as replacing their MRI technology to include breast cancer treatment, replace aging nuclear medicine equipment and more.

“Because we are able to upgrade our equipment, we can provide the same level of imaging quality that you would find in larger metropolitan areas,” Tulane said. “That keeps patients within the community so they are not having to shoulder the burden with gas money trying to get up to Oklahoma City to try and find the same testing services that we can offer here.”

Tulane also says these upgrades will improve the quality of healthcare in smaller rural communities, “Being able to have these additional funding available allows us to better serve our community by making sure we have up to date equipment, and improves the patient outcome through satisfaction and of course through treatment.”

