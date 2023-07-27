Murray State College partners with Air Evac Lifeteam

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Murray State College in Ardmore is partnering to expand its nursing program even further. Starting this fall, MSC and the Air Evac Lifeteam are teaming up to help students explore more career options.

“We’re able to offer a more advanced simulation lab which brings enhanced simulation and scenario based training to all of our flight teams, over 150 flight providers to include flight paramedics and flight nurses,” Dan McLeod, clinical practices educator with the Air Evac Lifeteam said.

Murray State College in Ardmore offered a simulation lab to Air Evac Lifeteam that can be used to teach crews and students specialized training.

“Having a one stop location gives us the ability to bring crews into a dedicated location that we can emphasize more simulated events so we can move our mannequins or come up with much better simulations with the crews,” McLeod stated.

Murray State College President Dr. Tim Faltyn says this partnership will introduce students to new career options, “Most people who come into a nursing program have a specific thought of what being a nurse is, its working in a nursing home, its working in a hospital, its working in some sort of a clinical setting, what we want to do is expose them to an entire menu of these are all the things you can do.”

Dr. Faltyn and McLeod say this program will also better serve the community for years to come, “When you can train this level of healthcare professional here, and you make sure all of our current community has access to that kind of care, then you’re really making a difference for your community,” Dr. Faltyn said.

“Specialized care is still 100+ miles away whether you go to Oklahoma City or Dallas, So training our staff that is in the area, and better foundational knowledge, brings better healthcare to the area, and we get more transport capability to that specialized care,” McLeod stated.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.