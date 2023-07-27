New lofts at the Katy Depot in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Katy Depot in downtown Denison sees visitors on a daily basis but soon people will walk into those doors and stay a while.

From a wine bar to a bridal shop, the Katy Depot has it all and now you can even call it home.

“It’s grown so much,” said Vicki Christiansen, Owner of LeAnn’s Bridal.

The Katy Depot located on Main Street was built in 1911.

“Long time ago it was a train depot,” said Tommi Homuth, Owner of Tracy Realty.

But now, like in bigger cities, you can shop and dine on the first floor and take the elevator up to your new home.

“I mean, it’s perfect for anyone that wants this kind of lifestyle, that’s easy, convenient and you’re in beautiful Downtown Denison,” said Homuth.

The 15 lofts range from studios to one and two-bedroom apartments with unique accents like the original brick walls.

“There’s such a demand for residential living on Main Street we have over 80 people living on main street in lofts, it seems to be the way that people want to go,” said Homuth.

And the businesses below will reap the benefits, “I mean, you have instant customers living right above you,” said Erin Griffith, Owner and partner of Stafford House.

There are even ideas in the air about what to do with the third-floor space, “we’re talking to a fitness center that they may be interested in coming to the depot,” Homuth said.

Where you can eat, work and play, all in one spot.

