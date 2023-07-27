New podcast studio open in downtown Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Chris Romain and Split Window Studios just couldn’t contain their excitement to open their brand new podcasting space to the public.

“We’re very excited to be the first podcast main studio here and be innovators in the market,” Romain said.

The podcast studio is one of the first of its kind in the Texoma area, and no prior experience or expertise is needed to rent the space.

“You’ll be able to come in amateur, not know anything, or you can come in skilled with a developed show and you just need a spot,” Romain said.

Split Window Studios has been in downtown Denison for two years, helping local artists make professional productions thanks to their state of the art studio spaces and equipment.

Romain says that they decided to add the podcast studio after noticing a growing need in the local market.

“It’s an untapped well, here and there’s so many kids, and with TikTok and all social media,” Romain said. “It seems like something that needs to be catered to.”

The space is now officially open and can be rented for $50 an hour. If you need extra help with editing or distribution, they can help you with that as well.

“We can help you every step of the way, so just stop by and talk to us,” Romain said.

For more information about Split Window Studios, you can check out their website here.

