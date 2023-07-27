Sherman High School Student to perform in New York City

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One Sherman High School Student is taking his musical talent from Texoma to the big apple.

Senior, Angel Lopez, is the first from the high school to make it into the prestigious Lone Star Youth Winds Symphony.

“On the day that I checked my email, all I first read was “congratulations” and then I got excited,” Lopez said.

Hundreds applied, but Lopez is one of 60 North Texas high school students who made the roster.

Rehearsals begin in March. Later that spring, Lopez will play twice at the Eisemann Center in Richardson before he heads to none other than Carnegie Hall in New York City.

“People might be like, wow, these people are from Texas and stuff, all the way up here,” Lopez said.

Making it to this point has not come easily. Lopez has been perfecting his skills since middle school.

“I chose the trumpet mainly since I would listen to a bunch of mariachi music growing up,” Lopez said.

As for the audition process, he said he spent hours recording himself playing.

“It took many tries because I kept cracking or running out of breath and stuff,” Lopez said.

His dedication paid off. Sherman High School Director of Bands, Ryan Jenkins, said it is incredible to watch his hard work be worthwhile.

“Angel is one of the very best that I’ve ever had, not just as a trumpet player, but maybe ever,” Jenkins said.

Setting a new standard for the Sherman band. Jenkins said he hopes Lopez inspires other band members as they watch him shine on one of New York’s biggest stages.

