Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman woman arrested for drugs, tampering with evidence

Katherine Dupuis, 44, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possession and tampering with...
Katherine Dupuis, 44, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possession and tampering with evidence.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A traffic stop in Sherman turned into a drug bust Tuesday night.

According to a press release, deputies pulled over Katherine Dupuis, 44, and could smell marijuana coming from her car.

Police said Dupuis had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, so she was taken into custody immediately.

Deputies searched her car and found more than four ounces of marijuana, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dupuis was taken to the Grayson County Jail, but upon arrival, deputies found that she was concealing, what is believed to be, meth on her person, the release adds.

The press release states Dupuis is charged with her warrant, possession of marijuana over 4oz but less than 5lbs, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and tampering with evidence. She is being on $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a body was found under this bridge on Sunday morning.
Police identify Sherman murder victim
Police are looking for Amy Lea Sinnwell, whose vehicle was last seen in Paris on Monday night.
Missing Keller woman found safe in Fort Worth
Aroldo Aguilar, 55, was arrested for having more than 450 grams of cocaine in his possession.
Texas man arrested for drug trafficking in Oklahoma
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Amber Benedict was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting two people with a knife.
Woman arrested, allegedly threatens two with knife

Latest News

Howe mayor, Karla McDonald is accusing some city officials of misconduct.
Howe mayor files formal complaints against city officials
Howe mayor, Karla Mcdonald is accusing some city officials of misconduct.
Howe mayor files formal complaints against city officials
Wednesday, residents packed the Gunter Highschool to find out if the proposed BNSF Logistic...
BNSF withdraws applications to rezone and annex property in Gunter
On Wednesday, residents packed the Gunter Highschool to find out if the proposed BNSF Logistic...
bnsf