Sherman woman arrested for drugs, tampering with evidence

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A traffic stop in Sherman turned into a drug bust Tuesday night.

According to a press release, deputies pulled over Katherine Dupuis, 44, and could smell marijuana coming from her car.

Police said Dupuis had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, so she was taken into custody immediately.

Deputies searched her car and found more than four ounces of marijuana, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dupuis was taken to the Grayson County Jail, but upon arrival, deputies found that she was concealing, what is believed to be, meth on her person, the release adds.

The press release states Dupuis is charged with her warrant, possession of marijuana over 4oz but less than 5lbs, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility and tampering with evidence. She is being on $40,000 bond.

