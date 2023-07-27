Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

SOSU to hold two summer graduation ceremonies this weekend

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will hold two commencement ceremonies this month for...
Southeastern Oklahoma State University will hold two commencement ceremonies this month for summer graduates.(se.edu)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern Oklahoma State University will hold two summer commencement ceremonies this month.

According to the university, the ceremony for graduate degrees will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 28, and undergraduates will walk the stage starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Both ceremonies will be held in Bloomer Sullivan Arena and will be streamed live here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for Amy Lea Sinnwell, whose vehicle was last seen in Paris on Monday night.
Missing Keller woman found safe in Fort Worth
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a body was found under this bridge on Sunday morning.
Police identify Sherman murder victim
Aroldo Aguilar, 55, was arrested for having more than 450 grams of cocaine in his possession.
Texas man arrested for drug trafficking in Oklahoma
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show
Amber Benedict was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting two people with a knife.
Woman arrested, allegedly threatens two with knife

Latest News

The event features a giant Candyland game, where families can journey through different...
End of summer reading party in Sherman this weekend
Exciting news for former East Central University students who did not complete their degrees.
Former ECU students offered scholarship to return to school
Dion Dodd, 40, is in jail, accused of setting two grassfires in Gene Autry.
Ardmore man allegedly sets two fires, charged with arson
The Criminal Interdiction Unit of the Ardmore Police Department made a traffic stop leading to...
Ardmore Police make 215 lb. marijuana bust