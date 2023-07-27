SOSU to hold two summer graduation ceremonies this weekend

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern Oklahoma State University will hold two summer commencement ceremonies this month.

According to the university, the ceremony for graduate degrees will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 28, and undergraduates will walk the stage starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Both ceremonies will be held in Bloomer Sullivan Arena and will be streamed live here.

