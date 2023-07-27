Texomans among 50 Okla. National Guardsmen deploying to US border

(KXII) - Oklahoma National Guard troops are set to deploy this weekend to assist with the border mission in Texas.

According to a press release from the Oklahoma National Guard, approximately 50 soldiers and airmen will deploy to El Paso on Sunday.

Lt. Col. LeeAnn Tumblson confirms to News 12 that some of the Guard members deploying are from the Texoma area.

Those deployed will support Operation Lone Star, which was launched by Governor Greg Abbott in 2021 to ramp up security along the southern border. Members will man security points to identify and alert local law enforcement of any illegal immigrant or drug trafficking activities.

So far, Texas has spent more than $4,500,000,000 on the operation.

The Oklahoma troops will deploy for about 30 days, with a follow-up deployment sometime in 2024, according to the release.

