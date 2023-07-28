Back to school pop-up sale

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - July 27 through July 30, Just Between Friends is having their annual pop-up event with a “back-to-school sale” theme.

Just Between Friends Texoma does this event two to three times a year in Denison and Sherman. Thursday was the pre-sale of the event, where shoppers bought tickets online to get first dibs on the sale.

Alyssa Clark, co-owner and sale coordinator of Just Between Friends Texoma, says the back-to-school season can be expensive and that this sale will help save people money by getting essential for 50 to 90 percent below retail price.

There are a variety of items that range from infants to teens, for both boys and girls, to choose from such as: clothing, shoes, books, toys, furniture, equipment, and more.

Clark says they “have over 80,000 items this week, and they all came from over 300 families here in the Texoma area.”

Sellers and co-signers got to shop the sale the night before the pre-sale. Clark says that by the end of the week, most things if not everything is sold.

If any items are left-over after the event, sellers can pick up their unsold items, or everything can be donated to Kids Closet in Bonham to be distributed to local families in need.

